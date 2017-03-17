Tullamore RFC on the look out for new Player/Coach for next season

Tullamore RFC are inviting applications for the position of Player/Club Coach for the forthcoming season 2017-18.

The role may also suit experienced players seeking to to gain experience and develop their coaching career.

The All Ireland League side describe it as 'an exciting opportunity to work with a developing, progressive club centrally located in the midlands of Ireland.

An IRFU Level 1 or Level 2 coaching accreditation is not essential but would be an advantage. The club would provide the support necessary to the gain coaching accreditation to Level 1 or Level 2.

Player development, excellent communication skills and a positive attitude are a must.

The ability to work one-on-one with players to improve core and position-specific skills.

The successful application will work alongside other coaches, team captain and Tullamore’s Rugby committee to grow and develop the club.

All applications will be treated in strictest confidence. Email CV or application to tullamorerugby1@gmail.com or post to Jimmy Martin, Tullamore Rugby Club, Spollenstown, Tullamore, Co Offaly.

Closing date for receipt of applications is January 31.