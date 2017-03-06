Tullamore lose narrowly to powerful Portlaoise side

Senior Womens Midland Basketball League

Tullamore put in one of their best performances of the season in Colaiste Choilm over the weekend where they kept pace with league leaders Portlaoise Panthers for most of the game.

In fact a scoring burst of 18 points in the third quarter from Tullamore made things look good as they retired to the bench just one point in arrears 40-41.

Credit to Portlaoise, they came out with a strong five for the final quarter and scored from all angles to eventually claim the win 60-50. Nevertheless Tullamore were delighted with their high score against quality opposition and that also eight players got on the scoreboard.

Captain Treasa Howell lead the way on 13, closely followed by Claire McIntyre on 9 and Rebecca O Mahoney on 8. The team's attention turns quickly to next Friday's crucial home game against Cougars where a place in the top four competition is up for grabs.

Tip off is at 8:15 in Colaiste Choilm and all support is welcome.

