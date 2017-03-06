Tullamore Under 14s win Midland League basketball title for first time

History was made on Sunday as Tullamore's Under 14 girls team won theirr first ever Midlands League Under 14 title, seven years almost to the day that the first club girls basketball training session took place in the SHS gym in Tullamore.

The team gave a great performance with a win against St Laurences of Kildare with every player getting on the scoresheet. Tullamore thanked St Laurences for the hospitality shown to the team and supporters and to Sinead Ryan for stepping in to present the Midland league Shield.

Congratulations to Emma G, Ellie G, Sarah Jane, Shauna, Emma H, Lucy, Kate, Mia, Keisha, Meadhbh, Aoife, Saraid and Eimear.

Emma Galvin receiving the League Winners Shield

The girls will now turn their attention to preparations to represent the Midlands as best they can in the All Ireland Club Championshps to be held this year in the Parochial Hall in Cork on April 8 and 9.

To cap a great day for the club, the Under 12 team had a 20-12 win over Larrie Birds to keep firmly in the hunt for the Under 12 League title also. Aine Bermingham showed well for Tullamore with Siun O Brien, Saorah Doyle, Aine Byrne and Julia Slattery also contibuting hugely to a tight enough win.

The two Under 14 Division 2 teams also played a competitive game last Friday night with both teams cementing their positions on top of the leader board in Division 2

SEE ALSO: Tullamore lose narrowly to powerful Portlaoise side

+++++++++++++

If you have sports news for us, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via e-mail to damian@offalyexpress.ie, or through our Facebook.