Only seven CCFL games survive the weather
Only seven CCFL games survived the weather over the weekend although there were some very important results.
Raheen claimed the Division 2 title with a win over Abbeyleix Athletic while the Killeigh Ladies made it three titles in a row with an 8-0 win over Clara.
U-17 Cup Group 1
Mullingar Athletic 5 T & S Utd 0;
U-19 Cup 1st Round
Portlaoise AFC 1 Birr Town 0;
Division 3 Cup 1st Round
Maryborough FC 5 Arlington 2;
Senior Division
Monksland Utd 3 Mullingar Athletic 0;
Division 1
Portlaoise Shamrocks 4 Coolraine 2;
Division 2
Raheen FC 3 Abbeyleix Ath 2 (Raheen Champions)
Womens Division
Killeigh A 8 Clara Town 0 (Killeigh Champions)
