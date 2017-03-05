Only seven CCFL games survive the weather

Only seven CCFL games survived the weather over the weekend although there were some very important results.

Raheen claimed the Division 2 title with a win over Abbeyleix Athletic while the Killeigh Ladies made it three titles in a row with an 8-0 win over Clara.



U-17 Cup Group 1

Mullingar Athletic 5 T & S Utd 0;

U-19 Cup 1st Round

Portlaoise AFC 1 Birr Town 0;

Division 3 Cup 1st Round

Maryborough FC 5 Arlington 2;

Senior Division

Monksland Utd 3 Mullingar Athletic 0;

Division 1

Portlaoise Shamrocks 4 Coolraine 2;

Division 2

Raheen FC 3 Abbeyleix Ath 2 (Raheen Champions)

Womens Division

Killeigh A 8 Clara Town 0 (Killeigh Champions)