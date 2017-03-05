Only seven CCFL games survive the weather

Only seven CCFL games survived the weather over the weekend although there were some very important results.

Raheen claimed the Division 2 title with a win over Abbeyleix Athletic while the Killeigh Ladies made it three titles in a row with an 8-0 win over Clara.


U-17 Cup Group 1
Mullingar Athletic 5 T & S Utd 0;

U-19 Cup 1st Round
Portlaoise AFC 1 Birr Town 0;

Division 3 Cup 1st Round
Maryborough FC 5 Arlington 2;

Senior Division
Monksland Utd 3 Mullingar Athletic 0;

Division 1
Portlaoise Shamrocks 4 Coolraine 2;

Division 2
Raheen FC 3 Abbeyleix Ath 2 (Raheen Champions)

Womens Division
Killeigh A 8 Clara Town 0 (Killeigh Champions)