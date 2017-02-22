Clara Athletics Club Notes (February 21)

Last Sunday, six of our Couch-2-5k participants, along with their mentor, Olivia Weldon, travelled to Multyfarnham to take part in their first 5k run after six weeks of training.

They all did amazing, running the whole way and all coming in within 38 minutes. Congratulations Victoria Weldon, Michele McKeon, Una Horgan, Aisling Hogan, Anne Handy and Helen Flynn from everyone at Clara AC. You all should be really proud of yourselves and we hope this is the start of a lifelong love of running. A huge big thanks to Olivia Weldon for all her help and support.

Training

Clara AC trains Monday and Wednesday, 7.30, Clara GAA pitch. New members always welcome. Find us on Facebook Clara AC.

Upcoming events

Sunday February 26: Offaly LGFA 5k, Lough Boora.

Sunday March 5: Ferbane 5k, Offaly road race series.

Sunday March 26: Clara AC 5k, Offaly road race series.