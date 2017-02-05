Combined Counties Football League Results (February 5)
Under 17 Premier Division
Willow Park 2 Longford Town 2;
Under 17 Division 1
St Aengus 5 Mucklagh 2;
T & S Utd 1 Abbeyleix Ath 3;
Under 19 Premier Division
Willow Park 2 Monksland Utd 1;
Portlaoise 3 Tullamore Town 1;
Clongowes Wood 0 Birr Town 1;
FAI Angela Hearst Interleague Cup
C.C.F.L. 5 M.G.L. 2;
LFA Junior Shield 4th Round
Ely Woodlawn 2 Shinrone FC 3;
St Carthages Ath 2 Balbriggan FC 0;
O’Moore FC 2 Ormonde Villa 1 aet;
Albion Rovers 3 Highfield Utd 1;
Paddy Cotter Cup Quarter Finals
Clara Town 3 Raheen FC 5 aet;
Monksland Utd 0 (5) Inny FC 0 (3) pens aet;
Mullingar Town 2 Derry Rovers 1;
Saturday Divisions Cup Quarter Final
Ballymahon 1 Castlepollard Celtic 0;
Division 4 Cup Group Stage
Clara Town 4 Kilcormac Utd 0;
Ballinahown 1 Cloneygowan Celtic 1;
Derry Rovers 1 Geashill Utd 3;
Senior Division
Mullingar Ath 3 St Peters 2;
Division 1
Kilcormac Utd 0 Towerhill Rovers 5;
Division 1 Saturday
Camlin Utd 6 Newtown FC 0;
Longford Wanderers 1 Moydow FC 6;
Division 2
Portarlington Town 4 Moate Celtic 2;
Division 3
Arlington 1 Maryborough FC 6;
B.B.C Utd 4 Gracefield Ath 0;
Division 3 Saturday
Dynamoe Rooskey 2 Raharney Utd 4;
Grange Utd 3 Colmcille Celtic 2 (Grange Champions)
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on