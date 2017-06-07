SKODA Ireland offering €4k scrappage or up to 0% finance offers

Good news for those considering a new car.

This July, for the 172 registration period, customers will be able to transform their old car into €4,000 when buying a new ŠKODA at their local authorised ŠKODA dealer.

The offering will be launched as part of their Open Event which runs from Saturday, 27th May until Saturday, 10th June, when 0% finance will also be offered on selected models.

Speaking ahead of the two-week long Open Event, William Lee, Head of Sales at ŠKODA, said:“We are delighted to be launching our 172 Offers at our Open Events across the country over the next few weeks with two great offers; ŠKODA Scrappage and 0% finance.

"We have some really superb offers available for motorists this June and we’re looking forward to welcoming lots of new and familiar faces to our showrooms.

If you’re looking for great value then pop down and test drive one of our cars. You won’t be disappointed!”

The ŠKODA Open Event will take place at 27 ŠKODA dealers nationwide until Saturday, June 10.

0% finance will be on offer across a range of ŠKODA models, including the Fabia, Octavia and Superb.

