Walsh Island Development Group launch drive for new members

The Walsh Island Development Group has put out the call for new members in 2018 ahead of their AGM on January 8.

Do you want to have a New Year's Resolution that will make a Difference? Why not get involved in a Local Committee or Volunteer with them?

Being a part of your community is very important for social skills but also to get to know different people who live in the same community as you.

Walsh Island Development Group is a group whose goals are to enhance the small and tranquil village by means of sowing flowers but also restoring the areas special to the community. For example in 2015, they restored the 104 year old Handball Alley. In 2016, they erected flagpoles and a 1916 Plaque, while last year, they rejuvenated a Children's Burial Ground known as the Relic.

"In 2018 we have some plans in place but would love to hear more ideas from our community," a spokesperson said.

"We are extremely thankful to the community for supporting our fortnightly draw and also to Bord na Mona Powergen who support all our major projects. We would like to give as much as possible back to the community so please join us in doing so."

The Walsh Island Development Group AGM is on January 8 in the GAA Cabin at 8pm. They have members from all walks of life and backgrounds, from ages 18 up to 86, and would love to see more come along to join their group.

They meet monthly to discuss tasks and also chat about all sorts of things and try have as much craic along the way as they can.

All Welcome.

