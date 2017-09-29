What the judges said about award winning Geashill in this year's Tidy Towns competition
Geashill was named the tidiest town in Offaly this week
Tidy Towns
Geashill achieved 325 marks in this year's Tidy Towns competition, making it a very worthy Tidy Towns county winner.
Community Involvement & Planning / Rannpháirtíocht an Phobail & Pleanáil:
Thank you for your application to the Supervalu Tidy Towns 2017 Competition, which was clearly laid out and well
written. The map could be improved by just highlighting this year’s projects and other key features and avoiding the
temptation to include everything. Your adjudicator found it difficult to find their way around the map as there were so
many items marked and the numbers didn’t follow a sequence (on the map). The enclosed book on the architecture
of Geashill is fascinating but it’s not necessary to include such publications with your application. It is obvious from
your application that the Tidy Towns group are well aware of the important architectural heritage of Geashill and this
is to be applauded. The three-year plan is useful for strategic planning and you have a comprehensive plan. For
future reference, a summary in tabular form would be helpful when reviewing the plan and assessing progress. Also
it would be worth indicating potential partners for the projects (e.g. local authority, school etc.).
It is also clear that you have strong links with your community. You have a relatively big committee but you also
liaise with many other groups in the area as well as the local authority, BirdWatch and the BSBI. The Heritage Week
event was a great idea and it you might decide to run an event during this week every year. It’s a good way to
promote your area and local heritage. It was nice to see a photo of this and other events. You followed the advice of
last year’s adjudicator by not including too many photos and showing some ‘before’ and ‘after’ shots. Focussing on
projects in which there is strong local interest is a good way to keep the community involved and enthusiastic. The
strong sense of local pride comes through when visiting the village and from your application.
Built Environment and Streetscape / An Timpeallacht Thógtha agus Sráid-dreacha:
Geashill Tidy Towns are to be commended for their approach to this category as you seek advice and/or consult
with the relevant bodies/ experts where required. Working with property owners to ensure the faithful restoration of
heritage buildings is a good idea and the results are excellent. It is great to see old buildings being restored and
occupied again. The reinstatement of an old entrance to the green with the ‘refound’ pillars appears to have worked
very well and they now look as if they were always there. Repairs to the castle wall is a huge project but it is great
that this is underway.
The school looked very well on adjudication day with the attractive planting blending the new part of the school with
the old and the green flag flying. Byrnes shop and garage was well-presented. No litter was spotted and there were
fresh planters with flowers. This is a busy shop and therefore keeping the forecourt tidy requires some effort, well
done to those concerned. There is some heritage and historical information around the village but it is spread out.
The shop or pub might be a suitable location for an information point for visitors on all aspects of heritage in the
village (built, cultural and natural).
Landscaping and Open Spaces / Tírdhreachú agus Spásanna Oscailte:
Your adjudicator had driven through Geashill many times and was delighted to have the opportunity to stop and
walk around. The village green with its mature trees is a delight. The landscaped sections around the green fit in
well and add a gentle splash of colour. I wouldn’t recommend any further planting around the green, though, as you
don’t want to detract from it. The native plants growing on the old stone walls (e.g. Ivy-leaved Toadflax) are very
attractive. The Glebe Walk is a wonderful amenity. It might be an idea to indicate somewhere how long the walk is
(distance in km) for visitors. One of the newly planted Beech trees appears to have died. The sensory and pollinator
garden in the school looked stunning on adjudication day and the pencil gate adds a fun element. The vertical
planter is a clever way to involve children. The St. Brigid Anemone Bed is a nice idea but it looks lost in the Picnic
area. Would the sign would be better placed on the adjacent wall? I wonder if it would be better to plant Anemones
in gardens in the village or in the area in front of the old school. Some of the picnic area is left unmown for
pollinators. This area could be increased considerably, for the benefit of pollinators and to reduce your mowing
costs. Remembering Robert Lloyd Praeger is the picnic area is a nice idea. Purging buckthorn isn’t a rare tree but is
one that isn’t often planted despite being an attractive tree. Remember to remove labels from any newly planted
trees (e.g. Sorbus). The native apple orchard in St. Oliver’s Estate is a good idea as a ‘community orchard’. I
wonder about the planting location though as the trees are quite shaded by the adjacent wall and hedge. Reducing
the number of barrel planters and the amount of annual bedding is a positive approach. It would be interesting to
see a summary of the Landscape Plan referred to in your application.
Wildlife, Habitats and Natural Amenities / Fiadhúlra, Gnáthóga agus Taitneamhachtaí Nádúrtha:
Your links with BirdWatch Ireland and collaboration on projects, such as the Common Swift project, is great. As you
point out, a Dusk Chorus walk is much more accessible for people than a Dawn Chorus walk and a good idea. The
Birds on Coogan’s Pond poster is a clever and inexpensive way to raise awareness of local bird populations. Ponds
tend to support a wealth of wildlife and this initiative highlights their value. The Árd Ríadha estate is well-landscaped
including some pollinator planting. The Wildflower Area is an ambitious project. These areas can look great for this
first year but can be hard to manage in the longer-term. You have sought advice though and hopefully this
wildflower area will have a long lifespan. Inviting the Irish Wildlife Trust Badger Club is one of many initiatives to
involve young people in Geashill. It’s great you now have local Bumblebee and Butterfly recorders. Your efforts to
encourage young people will ensure you have more recorders in the future. You might consider a bird watching
event or a bat walk for your next Heritage week event.
Sustainable Waste and Resource Management / Bainistiú Acmhainní agus Dramhaíola Inbhuanaithe:
It’s great to see that a change towards more wildlife-friendly planting has resulted in a reduction in your costs and a
more environmental approach. The financial benefits should be highlighted to inspire others in their own gardens.
Providing free compost to gardeners is a great idea. Have you monitored if people are taking advantage of this
wonderful resource? Do you use it in your planting schemes? Upcycling of Halloween costumes is an innovative
idea that may inspire some of the participants to extend this to other similar events and activities. The mobile
rainwater cart is another clever idea from one of your Junior Tidy Towns members. The member of the Geashill
Wildlife Gardening Group generously offered the use of her polytunnel which you made great use of. This kind of
partnership has great benefits for the local community and the environment. The reflective Christmas decorations is
another creative idea but be careful how they are attached to trees. Nails or pins can damage trunks and introduce
disease. Last year’s adjudicator made several suggestions in relation to this category. Have you tried to implement
some of them? Greening of the Muc Fair as proposed is a good way to green the festival but also to raise
awareness.
Tidiness and Litter Control / Slachtmhaireacht agus Rialú Bruscair:
Geashill was very tidy on adjudication day. Very little litter was spotted and no dog fouling was encountered.
Monitoring the source of litter and location of litter black spots has helped improve your approach to keeping the
area clean. Likewise the monitoring of the use of Mutt Mits is a good idea to see if this approach is working, which it
seems to be. Co-operating with the local authority on sites such as the Water Treatment Plan is a good approach.
The involvement of young people in litter picks is essential to change attitudes. Keep up the excellent work in this
important area.
Residential Streets & Housing Areas / Sráideanna Cónaithe & Ceantair Tithíochta:
Geashill has many attractive buildings and housing areas. St. Oliver’s estate is well-presented and maintained. The
addition of a perennial flower bed or flowering shrubs would add more colour to this area. Árd Ríadha is also well
presented and landscaped. New partnerships with the residents association here is a positive step. The mowing
regime at Ballydown appears to be working well. It looks maintained but contains a large wildlife-friendly grassland.
A large Mallow shrub at the entrance was in full bloom on adjudication day providing a burst of colour. The planters
on the railings at the crossroads look a bit fussy in the opinion of this adjudicator. The overall impression of housing
areas in the village is excellent.
Approach Roads, Streets & Lanes / Bóithre Isteach, Sráideanna & Lánaí:
The approach roads look very well with the mix of hedging and tree planting. Most of the trees look in good
condition. Signs are clearly visible and well maintained. The planting at the Geashill sign on the Ballinagar road
looks great. The approach from the Portarlington and Tullamore roads also looks very well maintained and
attractive. There is a particularly nice flower bed with perennials on the Tullamore road before the garage. You
might leave more grassy verges areas unmown for longer along suitable sections of the approach roads in order to
provide habitat for pollinators.
Concluding Remarks:
Geashill is deservedly at a high level in the Tidy Towns competition. The village is presented to a very high standard
but more importantly it appears that there is strong community involvement and pride.
Second Round Adjudication:
For this first time visitor, some notable features of Geashill made themselves present fairly quickly. Coming in along
the Portarlington road (R420) the large green drumlins stood out. Along the roadsides we noticed how the ash trees
dominate in many places, bearing strong testament to the hurling prowess of the Faithful County. Further evidence
of that emerged at the Raheen GAA grounds. The green carpet of the pitch looks so fresh in the summer sunshine.
A fine sight.
At many points we came across the sturdy stone buildings that also serve to form local identity and character. The
roadside wall at St Mary’s Church is a beautiful feature. We particularly admired the agricultural buildings and the
roadside forge. Well done to those who maintain them.
The Tullamore road has benefited greatly from the relief road, by-passing the housing. That has provided an
opportunity for local enhancement and it is being availed of. The area was really free of clutter. Amongst the
commendable initiatives in housing was the wildflower propagation at Ard Riadha, as well as another within the
school grounds.
We got more appreciation of the local architecture from reading the fine guide you sent in. We admired the pairs of
semi-detached old estate cottages, some adorned by beautiful diamond gate piers.
For a rural area such as Geashill there will be challenges from unwelcome plants such as ragwort and we saw quite
a bit of it. Also, a lot of purple loosestrife.
The Glebe walk really impressed us. It is narrow and linear but it includes a remarkable variety of mature and
immature trees. Many of them, such as the oaks, holly and Scots pine, will support a wide range of wildlife (both
birds and insects).
There were a few discarded items of litter at the upper end of the walk where the benches are. We saw how some
of the fallen tree trunks have been left to feed insects and fungi, all helping the biodiversity. A real bonus for us was
coming across a pair of bullfinches, up close. Well done.
