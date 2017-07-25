Ballycommon Telework & Training Centre Notes (July 25)

BOLD Lotto

There was no winner of Sunday's €15,000 jackpot. One player matched three to win €150. That was Ita Bracken. Next week's jackpot stays at €15,000 and the draw will take place at Ballycommon House.

Ballycommon Telework and Training Centre are now enrolling for the following courses:

Manual Handling

Sept, Cost €40

Safe Pass

Aug 26, Cost €95 (Including Lunch)

Training Delivery and Evaluation Course

September 11 – October 9, Cost €250, 5 week course

ECDL

October, Cost €550, 17 week course

Create and Decorate Course

Cost €30, 3 x 2 hours