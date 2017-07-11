Ballycommon Telework & Training Centre Notes (July 11)

BOLD Lotto

THere was no winner of Sunday's €15,000 jackpot. Three players matched three to win €100. They were Conor Lee, Alison Conneely and Jack & Molly. Next week's jackpot stays at €15,000 and the draw will take place at Ballycommon House.

Ballycommon Telework and Training Centre are now enrolling for the following courses:

Manual Handling

Sept, Cost €40

Safe Pass

Aug 26, Cost €95 (Including Lunch)

Training Delivery and Evaluation Course

September 11 – October 9, Cost €250, 5 week course

ECDL

October, Cost €550, 17 week course

Citizens Online Course

June, Cost Free, 5 Week x 2 Hours

Basic Apple I Pad & Basic Android Tablet Course

June, Cost Free, 5 Week x 2 Hours

Create and Decorate Course

Cost €30, 3 x 2 hours