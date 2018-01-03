Met Eireann weather forecast for the rest of the week

After a stormy start to the week, Met Eireann is forecasting a change to much colder weather later in the week and into the weekend it will get bitterly cold with a chance of wintry showers over the weekend with widespread severe frosts and the risk of icy stretches on roads.

Today there is the risk of heavy, thundery downpours with the risk of local surface flooding inland. Winds will moderate through the afternoon and evening. Highest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees Celsius.

Rain will move up from the southwest tonight, extending countrywide overnight. It will again be extremely windy or stormy later along western and southern coasts. Lowest temperatures 3 to 8 degrees Celsius, coldest further north.

It will remain extremely windy or stormy tomorrow morning in western and southern parts of the country with heavy showers and longer spells of rain in the north. The stormy conditions will abate in the afternoon and it will be brighter. Highest afternoon temperatures 6 to 10 degrees Celsius.

There will be some scattered outbreaks of rain on Thursday night with winds easing all the while. There will be clear spells and frost and ice could set in as temperatures fall to between 0 and 4 degrees.

Friday will be cold and unsettled with brisk north to northeast breezes. Scattered falls of rain will occur, turning heavy at times along east and northeast counties, with even the risk of some sleet in these parts. Highest temperatures of only 4 to 8 degrees Celsius.

Saturday will be very cold in a biting northeast breeze. Falls of rain will mainly affect east and southeast counties, with further wintry falls possible in these parts. Many other areas will remain dry with winter sunshine and winds gradually easing. Highest temperatures of only 3 to 6 degrees Celsius. Extremely frosty and icy after dark.

Sunday will be colder again with highest temperatures of only 1 to 5 degrees Celsius. Frost and ice may well persist through the day. Dry for many areas with low winter sunshine.