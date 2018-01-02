County where €38 million winning EuroMillions jackpot was bought in Leinster is revealed
A quick pick ticket bought in the Dublin region is the winner of last Friday’s mega EuroMillions jackpot of a life-changing €38.9 million, the National Lottery revealed today. (Tuesday, Jan 2nd 2018)
This is the third EuroMillions jackpot won in Ireland in 2017 and the 12th since EuroMillions began in 2004.
A National Lottery spokesperson said today the golden EuroMillions ticket was purchased for the draw on Friday, December 29th, in the Dublin region.
“Nobody has come forward yet and we are now appealing to players in the Dublin region who bought a EuroMillions ticket last week to check their numbers to see if they are eligible to claim a cool €38,906,715.”
The winning numbers are: 04,08,22,23,48 and Lucky Stars: 01,12
The spokesperson said: “We are still processing this fantastic win but we are delighted to confirm the ticket was a quick pick and was purchased in the Dublin region. Full details will follow once we contact the winning store and arrangements are in place. What a great way for a player to start the New Year. 2017 was very lucky for our EuroMillions players with a record three Jackpot wins and 31 EuroMillion Plus wins of €500,000 each.”
“We are urging all our players to check their tickets to see if they are the lucky winner or winners. At this stage we don’t know if it’s a single winner or a syndicate.”
The spokesperson added: “Annybody who has this ticket should keep it safe until they can contact us and get into the National Lottery office to make their claim. This is a valuable piece of paper. We also advise the winner or winners to get good independent legal and financial advice as this is an incredible amount of money. We are open from today after the New Year’s break and look forward to having the lucky winner in our Winner’s Room.”
This EuroMillions jackpot was the third win in Ireland in 2017. Last January a Dublin work syndicate claimed a €88.5 million EuroMillions jackpot . The winning ticket was sold at the Applegreen Service Station on the M1 Northbound in Lusk, Co Dublin.
And in July a lucky West of Ireland syndicate scooped almost €29 million on a ticket sold in the Garryduff XL Store, Castlebar, co. Mayo.
Here is the roll call of the lucky 12 Irish Euromillions winners to date:
- July 2005: Dolores McNamara from Limerick was Ireland’s first and biggest EuroMillions winner scooping over €115 million.
2. July 2008: A lucky ticket bought in Carrick-on-Suir in Co Tipperary won a player €15 million.
- June 2009: A family syndicate shared the jackpot with a British winner, taking home over €29.4 million.
- June 2013: A winning ticket sold in Beaumont, Dublin, shared a jackpot worth over €93 million.
- September 2013: A young man from the southeast shared a jackpot of over €25 million with a player in Spain, taking home over €12.8 million.
- April 2014: A jackpot prize worth €15 million was claimed on a ticket sold in Castlebar, Co Mayo.
- September 2014: An €86.7 million jackpot was won by a syndicate from Dublin. The ticket was sold in Centra, Ballybrack, Co Dublin.
- January 2016: A syndicate of friends won over €66 million , splitting the jackpot of €132,376,632. The ticket was sold in Eason’s store, Fairgreen Shopping Centre, Carlow.
- July 2016: 22 colleagues from Dublin Bus won €23.8 million . The ticket was sold in O’Hanlon’s in Portarlington.
- January 2017: A Dublin work syndicate claimed the €88.5 million EuroMillions jackpot . The winning ticket was sold at the Applegreen Service Station on the M1 Northbound in Lusk, Co Dublin.
- July 2017: A lucky West of Ireland syndicate scooped almost €29 million
- December 29th: A €38.9 m EuroMillions Jackpot ticket sold in Ireland!
