Pensioner hospitalised in Tullamore after being hit by truck

An 80-year-old man has been hospitalised in Tullamore after being knocked down by a truck on Tuesday evening, November 7.

The man was a pedestrian on the N52 Tyrrellspass to Mullingar Road when he was struck by a truck at around 6.30pm on Tuesday.

He was taken to Tullamore Hospital where he is being treated for his injuries.

Investigations are continuing at Mullingar Garda Station and gardaí have stressed that this is not a hit and run collision.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is urged to contact gardaí in Mullingar.

