These are the Offaly projects set to take the Young Scientist Exhibition by storm

Last week BT, the organisers and sponsors of the event, delivered the good news to the students involved in the 550 qualified projects.

An impressive 2,031 projects were submitted by students across the island of Ireland, with every county represented by a submission. Three projects from three schools from across Offaly qualified for the Exhibition in 2018.

Three students from Tullamore College are analysing the effect of Kinesiology tape vs Placebo in sports injuries involving muscles.

A student from Colaiste Choilm will exhibit a project called, 'Ticking Yes or No; A statistical study investigating parents attitudes towards the HPV vaccine and their information sources.'

Finally, a group of three students from Gallen Community School will unveil their project, 'A quantifiable analysis of radiation exposure of human gametes and its potential effect on reproduction.'

This year’s award is more special than ever, as the 2018 overall winner will represent Ireland in the European Union Contest for Young Scientists when it comes to Dublin in September.

An unusually high number of the 2018 Exhibition entries investigate burning social issues such as homelessness, transgender rights and mental health. This trend is also evident across the other more traditional categories such as Biological & Ecological Science and Chemical, Physical & Mathematical Science, highlighting just how important these issues are to young people and the impact they have on students’ lives.

Shay Walsh, MD BT Ireland said, “Over the years, we’ve seen an extremely high standard of entries and this year is no different. It is an exciting time ahead for the finalists. They have all worked very hard in getting themselves to this point in the competition and we look forward to seeing the participants exhibit their extraordinary work in January.”

Minister for Education and Skills, Richard Bruton said, “I have set the ambition to make Ireland’s education and training service the best in Europe within a decade. Key to achieving this ambition is ensuring that our young people develop analytical skills, critical thinking and creativity. The BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition continues to make an invaluable contribution to developing these aptitudes in thousands of students across the country each year.

"The Exhibition also inspires students to engage with the STEM subjects, which is an area I am very passionate about and it is very encouraging to see all the bright minds of STEM putting forward suggestions on how to make the world a better place. The project title trends always show you what is important to young people in Ireland and this year it is no different with extremely topical themes such as equality, homelessness and health to the fore."

"That is why events such as this are so important as they allow students across Ireland to channel their talents into projects and subjects which hold significant importance to them. Congratulations to all students and of course teachers and parents who have put so much work into the projects, I look forward to seeing them at this year’s Exhibition."

The BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition will take place from January 10 - 13, 2018 at the RDS in Dublin. The exhibition offers one of the most coveted awards for participants, with a substantial prize fund and the BTYSTE perpetual trophy, as well as over 140 prizes for individuals, groups, and teachers.

In addition, the overall winner will represent Ireland at the European Union Contest for Young Scientists in 2018.

