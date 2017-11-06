Happy ending in case of dog found in horrendous state in Offaly

The Offaly SPCA have reported the amazing transformation of a rescue dog recovered by one of their volunteers in late September.

Volunteers picked up Daimhin on September 25 in a dreadful state where she was had malnourished and badly treated. She underwent treatment with a vet before being rehabilitated to a state suitable for adoption.

PICTURED: Daimhim's condition in September

She was then put into foster care where she received the best possible care, including regular small meals, a comfy bed, and canine company, who helped her along the way.

The very sweet and gentle dog with such a beautiful nature was enjoying being able to run around, sniff the smells in the grass, relax in a safe and cosy environment.

Just three weeks after being placed in foster care, Daimhim met her potential new family. All went well and the following week she went to her new home for a trial. A trial that turned into the start of an amazing life for her, with her new human family and the company of another sighthound, Emer.

PICTURED: Daimhim with her new companion

Her new family have renamed her Clover. The Offaly SPCA thanked everyone involved in her rescue, care, foster and her new family.

They described it as a "very happy ending which could not have been achieved without everyone's help."

