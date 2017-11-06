Gardai advise Offaly people NOT to do this if they think they're being burgled

Crime Prevention Officer for Laois/Offaly, Graham Kavanagh, has issued advice to the public on how to react if a burglary occurs on their property.

The advice is to tell key holders or garage owners not to attend the scene of an alarm activation at night before contacting An Garda Síochána.

The warning comes after a spate of burglaries in Offaly in recent weeks and months.

This is to ensure the safety and security of the owner/keyholder and ensure premises are secure.

