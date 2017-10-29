Someone in Offaly has just won €38,000

Yet another BoyleSports punter has hit the jackpot, having only reported on the Cork punter who scooped €16,500.50 for a 50cent EuroMillions bet, an Offaly punter has bagged €38,010 for their lotto bet.

Their bet had a €10 stake on the four numbers 2, 17, 21 and the bonus number 5, which were all drawn in the main Lotto draw.

Defying odds of 3,800/1 they turned their €10 bet into €38,010.

Aoife Heffron, Spokeswoman for BoyleSports commented:

“We want to offer our sincere congratulations to the Offaly native whose lucky numbers saw them scoop an incredible €38,010. This is the second large lotto payout of the weekend with a Cork punter walking away with €16,500.50 on Friday’s EuroMillions.”