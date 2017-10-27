Weather - October Bank Holiday Weekend and run up to Halloween

Settled weather over the October Bank Holiday weekend in the run into Halloween will come as a welcome relief after Storms Ophelia and Brian.

There will be patchy mist, drizzle and fog in places overnight tonight with some grass frost in northern areas.

Saturday could be rather cloudy and breezy in places with some scattered rain about mostly in the north and west, but a lot of areas dry and fairly bright. Some sunny spells coming through in temperatures of 13 to 15 degrees Celsius. Scattered rain overnight but many places will remain dry.

Sunday will be mostly dry with a cloudy start, with a little patchy rain or drizzle in places at first, but becoming generally dry. Possibly a bit breezy at first in northern and eastern areas, but winds falling off light northerly by afternoon. Highs ranging from a cool 11 degrees in northern areas to 15 degrees Celsius in the south.

Chilly overnight in the north and east with grass frost, but not as cold further south and west with a lot of cloud.

Bank Holiday Monday will be a mostly cloudy day. At this stage, it looks as if it will start off dry in many areas, but rain in the west and northwest will spread to other areas, as the day progresses and southwest winds will freshen also.

The extended outlook is for more unsettled and breezier conditions to develop as we go through to mid-week with some rain at times.