Decision due on plan to transform Offaly pub into physio clinic

A decision is due from Offaly County Council in the coming weeks over a proposed change of use of a pub in Ferbane.

The plan involves transforming the premises on Main Street, Ferbane into a physiotherapy and sports injury clinic.

It will involve a few alterations, as well as an extension, and a decision is due in early November.

More information can be found at www.offaly.ie.

