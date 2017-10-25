BREAKING - Two Midlands men injured in aircraft collision in Czech Republic

Two Laois men are understood to have suffered extensive injuries following an aircraft crash in the Czech Republic.

The two family men from the Portlaoise area understood to have suffered serious injuries in an aircraft collision near the Czech capital Prague. The incident occurred sometime on Wednesday morning, October 25.

The Leinster Express understands that both men have suffered broken bones and a number of other injuries.

At least one of the men is in intensive care but the injuries suffered are not believed to be life threatening.

They were named locally as Ger Doody and Ned McEvoy.

Mr Doody works in well known Portlaoise car dealership Downey's Autostop on the Dublin Road.

The men were partners in Ridge Aviation a light aircraft business based in Eyne Airfield, Portlaoise. They are lifelong aviation enthusiasts and pilots and were on an aircraft related business trip.

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade confirmed that it was aware of the incident and are providing consular assistance.