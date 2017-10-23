Offaly teachers attend 'festival of education'

A number of Offaly teachers were part of over 1,000 in attendance, along with members of the public, at FÉILTE 2017, the Festival of Education in Learning and Teaching Excellence, which took place last weekend in the RDS, Dublin.

Hosted by the Teaching Council, FÉILTE, which is now in its sixth year, has grown to be one of the largest gatherings of teachers in Ireland.

The event was addressed by Minister for Education and Skills, Richard Bruton TD. Keynote presentations were delivered by founder of AsIAm, Adam Harris and disability rights campaigner, Joanne O’Riordan.

The festival featured a Teachmeet and a Researchmeet, as well as panel discussions on inclusive education and the effectiveness of homework, chaired by broadcaster Keelin Shanley.

At the heart of FÉILTE were over 50 showcases and workshops spanning projects from across the education sector, demonstrating the innovation and creativity that is taking place in schools across Ireland today.

Speaking about the event, Teaching Council Director, Tomás Ó Ruairc said: “FÉILTE provides a platform for teachers to tell us all about what’s happening in teaching today – their innovation, collaboration, engagement with research, and sharing of ideas."

"They are doing so much incredible work which many people are not aware of. FÉILTE is about giving all of that work a platform, and celebrating the effort, commitment and ingenuity of the teachers involved."

