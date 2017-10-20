Man hospitalised after coming into contact with live electricity lines in the Midlands

A man was taken to hospital following an incident near the Bay Road area of Mountmellick, Co. Laois on Thursday evening, October 19.

Gardaí confirmed that the man came into contact with a live electrical wire. It has been reported locally that the car he was driving crashed into the ESB poll but this is yet to be confirmed.

A spokesperson for Laois County Fire and Rescue service said: "There was a call to the Bay Road area of town. The crew were already in attendance at flooding on Emmett Street when they received the call and they when straight to the incident as it was the priority call."

The man was already in the ambulance when the Mountmellick fire crew arrived. His condition is not known.

Two gardaí from Portlaoise Garda Station attended the scene and gardaí confirmed that the man had come in contact with the live electrical wire.

The fire crew returned to the flooding incident around 10:20pm.

In order to deal with the incident in a safe manner, the ESB supply was cut off to 1800 homes and businesses in the town between 9pm and 10pm on Thursday, October 19.

It was switched back on at around 11pm.