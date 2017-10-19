Power cut as person comes into contact with live power lines in Midlands
Power is out in the area
It is understood that the ESB has purposely cut off the power supply in Mountmellick town.
The Offaly Express understands that this is an emergency outage caused by an incident involving an individual coming into contact with a live electrical line.
It is understood that the Laois Fire Service is dealing with the situation and the electricity was cut off so the incident can be dealt with safely.
It is not known how long the power will be out.
