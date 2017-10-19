Power cut as person comes into contact with live power lines in Midlands

It is understood that the ESB has purposely cut off the power supply in Mountmellick town.

The Offaly Express understands that this is an emergency outage caused by an incident involving an individual coming into contact with a live electrical line.

It is understood that the Laois Fire Service is dealing with the situation and the electricity was cut off so the incident can be dealt with safely.

The power was purposely cut off at 9pm on Thursday, October 19.

It is not known how long the power will be out.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.