Offaly Weather: The names of the 2017/18 winter storms

OFFALY WEATHER: Met Éireann releases names of winter storms
Met Éireann has released its annual list of storm names.
The first storm will be ‘Aileen’ – and the list runs alphabetically from the likes of Brian through to Victor.
The gender of the first storm alternates each year.
Here are the names for this year:
Source: Met Éireann/UK Met Office
The storm naming project is a joint initiative between both weather forecasting services.
As in previous years, Q, U, X,
The thought process behind the naming system, introduced in 2014, is that everyone will be on the same page when it comes to talking about a storm. Using the name saves confusion from trying to pinpoint a storm in a given week or month.
