Offaly Weather: The names of the 2017/18 winter storms

Met Éireann has released its annual list of storm names.

The first storm will be ‘Aileen’ – and the list runs alphabetically from the likes of Brian through to Victor.

The gender of the first storm alternates each year.

Here are the names for this year:

Source: Met Éireann/UK Met Office

The storm naming project is a joint initiative between both weather forecasting services.

As in previous years, Q, U, X, Y and Z will not be used in order to comply with international storm naming conventions.

The thought process behind the naming system, introduced in 2014, is that everyone will be on the same page when it comes to talking about a storm. Using the name saves confusion from trying to pinpoint a storm in a given week or month.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.