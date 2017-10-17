Edenderry girls receive highest Girl Guide Award

An Edenderry girl received Irish Girl Guides’ highest award – the Trail Blazer National Guide Award – at a special ceremony on Saturday, October 14.

Jasmine Reilly was one of 107 girls from around the country to blaze a trail to Croke Park with their proud families and Guide leaders to celebrate reaching the pinnacle of Guiding.

Local girl Aoife Warren also achieved the National Guide Award but was unable to attend the ceremony in Croke Park.

Each Girl Guide received a Trail Blazer gold pin and a National Guide Award certificate from Irish Girl Guides (IGG) President Maureen Dillon and IGG Chief Commissioner Helen Concannon.

The National Guide Award is made in recognition of the successful completion of a series of challenges, including teamwork activities, outdoor survival skills, community service, global awareness and working with younger IGG members to help them develop confidence, independence and essential life-skills.

Presenting the awards, IGG President Maureen Murphy said: “All the recipients have worked hard on their own initiative and, in doing so, demonstrated self-motivation, commitment and enthusiasm. Each girl has blazed a trail in her community to earn the award and I am sure will continue to blaze a trail not only in her own community, but in wider society too.”

Carol O’Brady, Chair of IGG Guide Branch, said: “We are delighted to have 107 Guides receive the National Guide Award today. In Guiding girls are awarded for doing their best and each one of you has done your best – working on your own initiative to carry out a series of challenges. You have worked hard to achieve what you set out to do and so we say a big ‘well done’ to each and every one of you. We encourage you to dream big and to continue to strive to fulfil your potential.”

Congratulating the Guides, IGG Chief Commissioner Helen Concannon said: “Well done to all of you for working to your fullest potential. We know that you will continue to use the life-skills you have developed for the benefit of the wider world. We are delighted that many of you are continuing to be involved in IGG as members of Senior Branch where you will continue to develop confidence and self-reliance as responsible citizens and have exciting opportunities to travel and represent IGG at international Guide events.”

As well as receiving a gold pin and a certificate, each Guide was also given a notebook containing the message 'Follow your dreams - they know the way'.

For more information on the Girl Guides, visit www.irishgirlguides.ie.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.