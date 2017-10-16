Updated list of fallen tree/power lines locations released in Offaly

The Offaly Emergency Team have released an updated list of fallen trees and power lines around the county.

They urge people not to attend to fallen trees, poles or wires and to stay indoors for the next few hours to minimise injury and potential loss of life.

These are the areas most affected.

Edenderry Municipal District Updates of Trees down as follows:

 Rathgreeden Lane Edenderry

 Drumcooley Furey’s Hill – Tree blocking the road

 Clonmullen Lane

 R402 at Geashill Village

 School lane at Church in Edenderry

 Ballyfore

 Croghan Road L1071

 Clonbullogue R42

 Portarlington Road from Bracknagh

Tullamore Municipal District Updates of Trees down as follows;

 Gorteen Bridge (Killeigh)

 Rahan Road at Ballinamere

 Hollins Hill Rd. Blueball

 Kilcoursey Clara at the GAA Pitch

 Tree down at Killurin Cross

 L2005 near Durrow GAA Pitch

 Mountbolus to Killoughey Road

 Meelaghans (Tullamore Geashill Road) tree down partially blocking the road

 Grogan Ballycumber on the Ferbane Road out of Ballycumber.

 Fenter, Killeigh blocking the N80 towards Mountmellick

Birr Municipal District Area Trees down in the following areas

 2 Trees and a Power line down on the Birr side of Kinnity Village.

 Oxmanstown Mall near Birr Castle

Burst Water Main

There is a burst water main 1 KM east of Cushina Cross on the Walsh Island Water Scheme.

Disruption to water services is to be expected.

Power Lines down as follows;

 Birr to Roscrea Road

 Coolderry Village

 Grogan Ballycumber (near Flynn’s Pub)

 Charleville Road Tullamore Live wire

Power Outage

 Tullamore Town (Charleville Road Area)

 Crinkle

Offaly County Council are dealing with emergency calls today on a designated phone line 057 9346800 or email customerservices@offalycoco.ie. All calls will then be prioritised and dealt with as appropriate.

Emergency Service teams are on standby. Due to the serious health and safety risks presented by this Status Red wind warning, and the need to ensure the safety and welfare of all emergency response staff, operational staff will only be responding to matters of serious and imminent danger to the public during the period for which the weather warning remains in force, therefore we strongly urge the public to please stay indoors and off our roads.

Regular updates on possible road closures will be provided during the course of the day.