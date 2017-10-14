Two properties ransacked in North Offaly break ins

Two properties have been ransacked during burglaries in North Offaly.

The break ins took place in Clonin Rhode. Anyone with information on these burglaries or who may have seen suspicious activity in the area is asked to contact Gardai.

There were also attempted a number of break ins in Clara and Monasteroris in Edenderry between 7pm and 9pm yesterday. Nothing was taken in these attempted break ins. A car that is described as a silver Audi was seen in the area in Monasteroris and Gardai are appealing to the public to contact them if have information about this vehicle or if they spot a vehicle of a similar description acting suspiciously in their area.