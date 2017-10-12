The top stories in Offaly today

It was a very busy day on the news front in Offaly today.

A man was arrested after a massive drugs seizure in the county. You can read the full story by clicking here

Gardai have issued a warning to dog owners following a sheep kill in the county. You can read the story here but be warned, there are graphic images

A woman was arrested after a Garda car chase. It followed a number of thefts from shops in Tullamore. Click here to read more

A house in the county was ransacked in an overnight burglary. You can read the full details here

And it turns out Offaly is the most Catholic county in Ireland. Click here to see what percentage of the county considers themselves as Catholic according to the Census figure.

And finally following on from our 10 things Tullamore needs to improve the town, we have put together our suggestions for 10 things Edenderry needs to improve the town. Click here to read them