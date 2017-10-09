Lidl donates €1,000 to worthy Offaly charity

Lidl Ireland has donated €1,000 to the Offaly Centre for Independent Living after choosing it as their Charity of the Week - a new initiative in the Lidl Community Works programme.

Charity of the Week sees Lidl donate €1,000 every week for a year to local charities and groups across Ireland and Northern Ireland and will run alongside existing support programmes already in place at each of Lidl's 4 regional sales offices.

These worthy causes are selected by store teams in recognition of their excellent work in the local community. The Lidl store teams are best placed to choose these groups as they see first-hand, the positive impact that is made in the areas in which they operate.

Offaly Centre for Independent Living (OCIL) provides a Personal Assistance Service to people with sensory and physical disabilities across counties Laois and Offaly, enabling them to achieve independent living, equality and inclusion in mainstream society.

At OCIL, service users are known as ‘Leaders’, and given a voice in the provision of their PA service to combat challenges such as transport, employment and access to social opportunities in order to integrate and participate fully in their local communities.

"Myself and my team in Tullamore are proud to have selected the Offaly Centre for Independent Living as our Community Group of the Week. Supporting and investing in local communities is something that Lidl are committed to and we are delighted to be able to make this contribution," said store manager Sean Collins.

