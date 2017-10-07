Minister urged to intervene between An Post and the Irish Postmaster’s Union

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Community and Rural Development Carol Nolan TD has called on the Minister for Communications to intervene in the ongoing row between An Post and the Irish Postmaster’s Union over the future of the post office network.

The Offaly TD said, “The programme for Government makes a clear commitment that this government would act swiftly on the recommendations of the Report of the Post Office Network Business Development Group. Unfortunately, very little progress has been made with respect to the implementation of these recommendations.

Deputy Nolan welcomed the fact that the Irish Postmaster’s Union have taken the decision to engage with the roll out of the new smart account, although she said she was 'horrified' that this was brought about after reported threats to the contracts of postmasters.

“The rejection by the union of a proposal by An Post on the future of Post Offices clearly indicates the growing level of concern that Irish Postmasters have in relation to the direction of the network.

“In particular the emphasis on the commercial aspect of post offices ignores the social function of the local post office as a hub for small rural communities.

“I welcome the fact that the Minister is due to meet with members of the Irish Postmaster’s union tomorrow to discuss their concerns.

“I urge him to intervene and work with both An Post and the Postmasters in order to establish a comprehensive investment and development strategy in order to secure the future of the post office network,” Deputy Nolan concluded.