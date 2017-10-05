Gardai investigating spate of burglaries across Laois

Gardai are investigating links between a large number of burglaries that have happened across Laois between Sunday, October 1 and Thursday, October 5.

This spate of burglaries started with a break in in Castletown where two televisions, PlayStation games and two dogs were taken.

This was followed by two more burglaries on Monday. One in the Derrycarrow area of Camross when the front window of a house was prised open between 9 am and 2pm. It is understood that nothing has been reported as taken yet.

Another burglary took place on the Rushin Road in Mountrath between 8.30am and 4pm. The front window was prised open again, the alarm was pulled off the wall and jewellery was taken. The house was ransacked.

On Wednesday, October 4 two burglaries were reported in the Glenbarrow area of Rosenallis.

The first house in Glenbarrow was broken in to around 9am on Wednesday morning, a rear window was prised open and cash was stolen.

A large quantity of cash, jewellery and some electronic equipment was stolen from another house in Glenbarrow around an hour after the first.

Two men were seen leaving the house in a grey car driving in the Clonaslee direction.

Cash and jewellery were stolen from another house in St. Joseph's Terrace in Portarlington on Wednesday between 9pm and 10pm. The front door was broken in and the house was ransacked.

One of the companies working on the N80 roadworks between Killeigh and Mountmellick had power tools taken from a van on Wednesday around 2pm.

Another van was broken into overnight in Ballybrittas, a window was broken and tools were taken between midnight and 6am.

Gardai are investigating links between all of the burglaries, they are appealing for witnessess and information for all of the incidents. Anyone with information should contact Portlaoise Garda Station (057) 867 4100.