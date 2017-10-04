Film company looking for house as location in Tullamore

Do you own a two storey modern estate house in Tullamore?

Would you be willing to let a film company into your house for 1 day?

A Film Production Company, funded by FilmOffaly, will be shooting a short film in Tullamore in February 2018.

They are looking to film in a two storey estate house for one day with access to the exterior of the house, the bathroom and bedroom.

If you are interested please email filmoffaly@offalycoco.ie or call Offaly Arts Office, Offaly County Council on 05793 57400