Film company looking for house as location in Tullamore
Filming will take place in February
Filming in Offaly
Do you own a two storey modern estate house in Tullamore?
Would you be willing to let a film company into your house for 1 day?
A Film Production Company, funded by FilmOffaly, will be shooting a short film in Tullamore in February 2018.
They are looking to film in a two storey estate house for one day with access to the exterior of the house, the bathroom and bedroom.
If you are interested please email filmoffaly@offalycoco.ie or call Offaly Arts Office, Offaly County Council on 05793 57400
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on