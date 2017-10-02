Offaly TD calls for Post Office Report to be implemented in full

Sinn Féin Spokesperson on Community and Rural Development, Teachta Carol Nolan, has called on the Government to make a commitment to implement the recommendations of the Report on the Future of the Post Office Network in full.

Teachta Nolan raised the matter directly with the Taoiseach under today’s order of Business in the Dáil.

Teachta Nolan said, “The Programme for Government makes a commitment that the “new Government will act swiftly on the recommendations of the Post Office Business Development Group.”

“We saw over the summer that the Irish Postmaster’s Union has withdrawn from talks with An Post and have refused to implement the new smart account. It is reported that An Post is currently considering the potential closure of up to 600 post offices, many of them in rural areas."

Teachta Nolan stated that the action by the Irish Postmasters is borne out of 'huge frustration' at what she described as the lack of interest by the Government in securing the post office network.

“Post offices are a vital service for rural communities in particular and must be protected by investment and development. I am asking the Taoiseach - what action has been taken by this Government to address the concerns of the postmasters? What action has been taken to implement the Kerr Report?

“I am calling on this Government to address the concerns of postmasters by establishing a comprehensive five year plan for the development of the post office network and to make a firm commitment to implement all the recommendations of the Kerr Report,” the Offaly TD concluded.