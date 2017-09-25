A Laois poll asking where the 2018 National Ploughing Championships should be got a surprise result
There were three options and the winner came as somewhat of a surprise to a Laois paper
Shock poll result
People voted in their hundreds over the weekend to say where the next ploughing championships should be held on a poll on the Leinster Express website.
The Laois based paper posed the question - Where should the next National Ploughing Championships be held? : Tullamore in Offaly, return to Ratheniska in Laois, or move to Athy in Kildare.
After the votes were tallied, it turned out to be a surprise result for Laois readers, as it was a resounding vote returned in Offaly's favour.
58 percent said that Tullamore should retain the championships for a third year while only just over a third of voters, 35 percent, want it to return to Laois. And finally 7 percent say it should head to Athy.
