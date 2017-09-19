Tullamore Healthy Town project off to a flying start

The Tullamore Healthy Town project got off to a great start following its launch last week in Aras an Chontae and the community walk in Tullamore Town Park. see more here

Offaly County Council, as partners in the project, is urging all community groups and organisations to get involved in the Healthy Town Programme.

Your contribution can be spreading the word about the project, making personal or organisational pledges as to what you or your group can do to make the most of the Tullamore 2017 Healthy Town Programme.

The programme runs until November 3, but get your activity or your pledge made early so there is time to include it in the timetable being rolled out on a week to week basis.

Tullamore Sports Fest assistant Sean Fennell, Joe Fennell and Committee members Anne Starling Mary Hensey and Darren Butler

Now into week 2, it is about ‘Breaking Bad Habits’; then ‘Family Health’ Week; ‘Love your Heart’ week; ‘Mental Health’ week; ‘Positive Ageing’ Week; ‘Mens Health’ week and ‘Eat Well, Live Well’ week to round it all off.

Also, the Healthy Town map has been developed for you to become more aware of some of these locations around town. A range of Offaly County Council arranged PR signage is being installed around Tullamore on the project this week, to include each location on the HealthyTown map, road approaches, town park, walking areas etc.

Ms. Anna Marie Delaney Chief Executive Offaly County Council

To get involved in the project; check in to the facebook page by clicking here #MyHealthyTown, or if you can contact the Community Section in Offaly County Council, email community@offalycoco.ie; Ph 057 9357401.