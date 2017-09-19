Young photographers get ready for Culture Night event at Lough Boora Parklands

Offaly’s future generation of visual artists and photographers have been out in force preparing for Culture Night at Lough Boora Discovery Park.

Children from three national schools took part in the Eyes on Boora photography blitz at Bord na Móna’s parklands and wildlife haven. The budding photographers captured animals, plants, landscapes and some of the unique sculptures at the nature and beauty spot. The photos will be displayed at a Culture Night exhibition in Lough Boora on September 22 from 3.30pm.

The Eyes on Boora event seeks to explore Lough Boora through the eyes of the community’s children. Commissioned by Offaly County Council for Culture Night 2017 and facilitated by visual artist Aisling O’ Rourke Eyes on Boora sees children from Broughall, Coolanarney and Lumcloon National Schools, display photographic studies of Lough Boora Parklands.

This exhibition is part of an overall documentary project on the Bord na Móna owned and managed parklands.

Eyes on Boora will be launched on September 22 at 3.30pm in the Lough Boora Discovery Park Visitor Centre.

For more contact Aisling on 0866063057