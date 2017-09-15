WEATHER: Colder nights on the way to Offaly this weekend

The weekend nights in Offaly will feel colder than recent weeks as temperatures dip down to between 4 and 7 degrees.

It will at least remain dry overnight with long clear spells, but north westerly breezes will make it feel chilly in the Faithful county, according to Met Éireann.

Tomorrow will also start dry with good sunshine in the morning. However, cloud will thicken from the north in the afternoon and showery rain will push south.

Further showery outbreaks of rain will arrive during the evening too but it will become dry early on Saturday night.

Saturday generally will be a cool day with highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees in light or moderate northerly breezes.

