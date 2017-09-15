Plans to turn former VEC building in Tullamore into new pub

An application has been lodged with Offaly County Council to change the use of an old VEC building in Tullamore into a brand new bar and nightclub.

The first floor premises at Woodchester House, O'Connor Square, Tullamore, is currently a 136 sq. metre office space.

Under the proposal lodged with the council's planning department last week, this space would be turned into a bar and nightclub, including a 330 sq. metre extension to the ground floor into the rear yard.

The works would allow for bar/nightclub stores and a smoking area.

This building is a protected structure on the Tullamore Town and Environs Development Plan 2010-2016.

