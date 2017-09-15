Plans for new Offaly garden centre lodged with council

A planning application for a new garden centre in Tullamore has been lodged with Offaly County Council.

Flanagan Properties Ltd. plan to demolish the existing shed and boundary wall at a premises on Kilbeggan road, Tullamore, in order to build the new centre.

The garden centre would consist of an indoor sales shop, café building with ancillary service areas, including office and storage areas.

The works would also include a three-bay steel framed canopy area, poly tunnel, external plant display yard, all associated signage, roadside totem signage, car parking and usual site development works.

This application is currently listed as an 'incompleted application,' and a decision date will not be listed until it becomes a validated application.

