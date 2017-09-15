'Living Bog' project launched in Offaly

The Minister for Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht, Heather Humphreys TD, has today launched The Living Bog Project in Clara, Co Offaly.

The €5.4 million project, funded by the European Union’s LIFE Programme and the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht will see restoration measures take place on 12 raised bog Special Areas of Conservation (SACs) in a total of seven counties: Offaly, Westmeath, Longford, Roscommon, Galway, Meath and Cavan.

Speaking at the launch, Minister Humphreys said:

“This is biggest single raised bog restoration project in the history of the state. It will see an area of raised bog the equivalent of 7,000 Croke Parks brought back to life. The project, in consultation with landowners and local communities, will use active restoration measures to establish suitable conditions for peat to once again form on the bogs. I hope this project will go towards the creation of a ‘Peat District’ for Ireland – an area of raised bogs which will give visitors a chance to discover 10,000 years of history."

“As an education and tourism resource, the natural eco-system that is a raised bog is without equal in Ireland. ‘The Living Bog’ team will encourage youngsters from National School level right up to University to visit project sites to learn more about this unique landscape. The project will also support community-led amenities at the bogs, with new walking trails and boardwalks being developed as the bogs become educational and environmental amenities.”

The project will also see similar activity taking place on bogs in Shannonbridge, Birr, Ferbane and Daingean within Offaly alone.

