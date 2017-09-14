Offaly primary schools encouraged to plant an Oak Tree for special reason

The Tree Council of Ireland supported by Tetra Pak is calling on primary schools in Offaly to get involved in Tetra Pak Tree Day 2017 on Thursday, October 5.

The aim of Tetra Pak Tree Day 2017 is to encourage primary school children across the country to put down their school books for a few hours and get outside to enjoy all that trees and our natural environment have to offer.

The theme of this year’s campaign is, “Our Planet, Our Choice - Ár bPláinéid, Ár Rogha,” to convey that we are all responsible for our environment.

It will see over 1,000 Oak tree saplings being made available for primary schools through the website, www.treeday.ie. Offaly primary schools are encouraged to log onto www.treeday.ie where they can apply for an Oak tree sapling which they can plant on their school grounds. ]

Planting these saplings will help teach children about the importance of planting trees to improve biodiversity on the school grounds. In addition, guided woodland walks will be organised nationwide with locations and details of the local walks on www.treecouncil.ie/tree-day.

The Oak tree is a deciduous tree native to Ireland of which there are two types found here, the Sessile Oak and the Pedunculate Oak. The Oak tree is important ecologically as it provides habitats for hundreds of invertebrate species along with many species of birds and mammals.

Tetra Pak Tree Day gives children, teachers and parents an opportunity to connect directly with trees, nature and the outdoors. Through this year’s campaign, the school children of Offaly will learn about how to become more environmentally aware.

In addition, the campaign’s mascot Sammy Squirrel will feature on the back of Avonmore School Milk cartons including seven important environmental messages to encourage children to think about our environment and the role they can play in protecting it.

The Tree Council of Ireland is proud to continue this important aspect of environmental education and is urging primary schools in County Offaly to get involved and celebrate Tetra Pak Tree Day on Thursday, October 5.

