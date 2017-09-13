Offaly adult learners meet President Michael D. Higgins

Adult learners from the Laois and Offaly ETB met President Michael D. Higgins recently as part of the 'Take the first step' education campaign.

Thomas Campbell, an adult learner at Laois and Offaly ETB, is pictured above with President Michael D Higgins at Áras an Uachtaráin on September 12 as part of the programme.

‘Take the first step' is a campaign run by the National Adult Literacy Agency (NALA) to encourage adults to return to education.

Thomas was joined at the event by another Offaly student, Jude Holt, and tutor Alison McEvoy, who are both to his right.

The ‘Take the first step’ campaign aims to encourage adults who have difficulty with reading, writing, maths or technology to contact a Freephone support line 1800 20 20 65 to get the help they need.

Once they make contact NALA will put them in contact with their local ETB Adult Education Centre or tell them about other free services that will meet their needs.

Currently in Ireland there are 50,000 adults attending literacy courses in ETB adult education centres nationwide.

