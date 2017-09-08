Planning permission sought for development at Offaly business park

A planning application has been lodged with Offaly County Council for upgrade works at the Axis Business Park in Tullamore.

The planned works would consist of the construction of three industrial/warehousing units, which will include provision for office space over two floors.

The entire development will consist of nine units totalling 2,621 sq. metres.

The works will also include all associated parking, landscaping and site services.

