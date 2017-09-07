WEATHER: Offaly set for showery conditions in coming days

The Offaly weather is expected to be changeable over the next few days, according to Met Éireann.

Today will see persistent outbreaks of rain and drizzle across the county, while more prolonged spells of rains will sweep over the province in the afternoon and evening.

Highs of 16 or 17 degrees in fresh southwest winds.

Tonight will be cloudy with some rain at times overnight. Temperature will stay mild with lows of 10 to 12 degrees in fresh southwest winds.

Tomorrow will start once more with a cloudy morning with rain at times but the weather will brighten during the afternoon.

It will again turn showery and become cool and blustery by evening as gusty northwesterly winds develop. Highs of 15 or 16 degrees.

The weekend is looking set to follow a similar trend with cloudy conditions and showers prevailing.

