Offaly urged to nominate the 'Carer of the Year'

Family Carers Ireland and CarePlus Pharmacy are asking people across Offaly to nominate family carers and young carers across the county for this year’s CarePlus Pharmacy Carer of the Year Awards.

Nominations can be completed at www.familycarers.ie or by simply filling out the nomination forms in Family Carers Ireland Resource Centres and CarePlus Pharmacies across Ireland. Closing date is extended to Friday, September 29.

Now in its 11th year, these awards are hosted to recognise the dedication and loving care provided by Ireland’s family carers and young carers. Family Carers Ireland patrons, broadcasters Mary Kennedy and Marty Whelan, will present the Carers of the Year Awards at a special ceremony in Dublin’s Westin Hotel, Wednesday, November 22.

Latest figures from the Central Statistics Office suggest that 10 per cent of the population provide care, which would be approximately 360,000 people. With home help hours cut, limited respite services and a lack of supports for family carers, this role can often be a difficult one.

“Many carers don’t identify themselves as carers until they are in crisis and seeking help. As part of our ‘Share the Care’ campaign this year, we are hoping carers will self-identify. A family carer is a person who provides care to a loved one, family member, friend or neighbour. This could range from checking in on them once a week, to sitting with them, to preparing meals, to fulltime round-the-clock care,” says Catherine Cox, Family Carers Ireland.

“Through these awards we want to recognise and celebrate the commitments people make every day across Ireland in making sure loved ones are looked after and cared for. We also make a special recognition to our young carers who are an inspiration.”

Niamh Lynch, Commercial Director from CarePlus Pharmacy says, “With the awards fast approaching, we urge people to nominate any family carers or young carers for this year’s awards by picking up an application form in your nearest CarePlus Pharmacy. We’ve had an incredible response to date and look forward to celebrating the many gallant and hardworking carers across Ireland at the big event in November.”

Family Carers Ireland provides a range of supports and services for family carers through its 22 resource centres nationwide and advocates fairness for carers. The organisation is currently running it’s ‘Share the Care’ campaign to help family carers self-identify and seek supports.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.