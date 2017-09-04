Offaly TD welcomes audits of Local Improvement Grant applicants

Offaly Fine Gael TD, Marcella Corcoran Kennedy has welcomed the completion of audits by Offaly County Council on applications received under the Local Improvement Scheme.

“Since the economic crash in 2008, the Department of Transport ceased funding a separation allocation to local authorities for Local Improvement Schemes. I am delighted that Offaly County Council, following my prompting as a rural TD, has begun to assess applications for rural roads," she said.

While the maintenance of roads and lanes that are not in the charge of Offaly County Council are the responsibility of landowners, the Local Improvement Scheme has proven very popular in the past.

"Landowners made a small contribution to the Council to fund the works and it greatly increased the quality of the road infrastructure across rural Offaly," Marcella commented.

"This issue is consistently raised with me by people from all over the county and I am continuing to lobby Government to ensure that a separate allocation is ringfenced in the upcoming budget to fund the Local Improvement Schemes across the country."

"In order for rural Ireland to be supported and sustained it is important that access roads are enhanced and maintained,” she concluded.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

