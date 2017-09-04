Down Syndrome Ireland holding big Offaly fundraiser this month

The Offaly branch of Down Syndrome Ireland will be holding a bucket collection throughout Offaly in the coming weeks.

The collections will take place in Edenderry and Tullamore on Saturday, September 9.

The funds raised in Offaly will be used for the provision of services, support and education for members of the Offaly Branch.

As always, your support for Offaly Down Syndrome is appreciated.

