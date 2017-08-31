Hazy sunshine, cold nights and heavy rain - it's your Offaly weekend weather

Met Éireann is forecasting the proverbial 'mixed bag' on the Offaly weather front this weekend.

The weekend is set to get off to a bright start, with long dry spells on Friday and Saturday, and even some hazy sunshines and temperatures up to 19 degrees. Not bad at all!

It may turn a little cloudier on Saturday evening, giving rise to a nasty spell of rains. Heavy outbreaks will spread eastwards from Saturday evening, bringing with them strong and gusty winds. Not great!

Sunday is looking slightly better again with humid conditions bringing spells of sunshine and temperatures up to 21 degrees, but that is tempered with the promise of more scattered showers.

Also, Met Éireann have indicated that the nights will turn colder over the weekend and into next week, signalling the impending return of winter.

