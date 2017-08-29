Gardaí launch appeal to find boy (14) missing in the midlands

Gardaí are asking for the public’s help in locating a 14-year-old boy missing from Dalton Park, Mullingar, Co Westmeath.

Ned Cash Connors was last seen on the August 19, 2017 in Dalton Park.

He is described as being 5’2 with blue eyes and sandy hair. When last seen he was wearing a ‘Northface’ jacket and black runners.

Anyone who has seen Ned or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Mullingar Garda Station on 044-9384000, The Garda Confidential Phone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

